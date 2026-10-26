Palm Desert Celebrates 62nd Annual Golf Cart Parade on El Paseo

Palm Desert celebrated its 62nd annual Golf Cart Parade on Sunday, October 25, bringing decorated golf carts and local community groups together along El Paseo.

The annual event gave residents and visitors a chance to celebrate the community and show off creatively decorated golf carts.

Actor Anthony Anderson served as this year’s Grand Marshal.

Attendees said they were excited to make it out for the parade and enjoy the festivities.

One attendee said the event is a great opportunity for the community to show off its creativity and bring people together.

NBC Palm Springs’ own Kai Beach and Nora Mila served as emcees, hosting the celebration throughout the morning and into the afternoon.