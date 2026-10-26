Local & Community
Palm Springs Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Van Lierop Named Interim Fire Chief
Palm Springs Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Van Lierop has been appointed interim fire chief as longtime Fire Chief Paul Alvarado prepares to retire after 35 years of service.
City Manager Scott Stiles announced the appointment, citing Van Lierop’s extensive operational experience, leadership and commitment to public safety.
Van Lierop joined the Palm Springs Fire Department as a firefighter in 2002. Over nearly 25 years, he has advanced through the ranks, serving as a fire engineer, fire captain, battalion chief and deputy fire chief.
During his time with Palm Springs Fire, Van Lierop has helped establish a Joint Apprenticeship Committee to ensure firefighters receive training consistent with statewide standards. He also helped implement the department’s Peer Support and Wellness Program, which supports firefighters’ mental and physical well-being. He has served as a state-certified firefighting instructor for 20 years.
Van Lierop has continuously responded to major emergencies and critical incidents. A notable one took place in 2016 when he was helping rescue several elderly passengers following a serious bus crash on I-10.
"We have an outstanding team of dedicated firefighters and emergency personnel who work tirelessly every day to protect our residents and visitors," Van Lierop said. "My priority will be to support our personnel, maintain operational excellence, and ensure a seamless transition as we continue delivering the highest level of service to the Palm Springs community.”
Van Lierop additionally says serving the Palm Springs community for nearly 25 years has been an honor and a privilege.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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