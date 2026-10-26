Local & Community
Pavement Project Continues on State Route 111 in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Road work was expected to continue today and
through the week on state Route 111 in and near Palm Springs.
The $3.2 million pavement preservation project is taking place from
Interstate 10 to roughly a half-mile west of Tramway Road, according to the
California Department of Transportation.
Work is still scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and will
feature pavement-resurfacing with pre-coated aggregate, asphalt rubber binder,
traffic stripe tape and vegetation control. Motorists should continue expecting
single-lane closures, with one lane open in each direction at all times,
signage in place of upcoming lane closures and speed reductions, according to
the California DOT.
The California Highway Patrol will be on scene to assist with traffic
and safety, officials said.
Funding was provided through Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and
Accountability Act of 2017.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
By: City News Service
October 26, 2026
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