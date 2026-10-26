Pavement Project Continues on State Route 111 in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Road work was expected to continue today and

through the week on state Route 111 in and near Palm Springs.



The $3.2 million pavement preservation project is taking place from

Interstate 10 to roughly a half-mile west of Tramway Road, according to the

California Department of Transportation.



Work is still scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and will

feature pavement-resurfacing with pre-coated aggregate, asphalt rubber binder,

traffic stripe tape and vegetation control. Motorists should continue expecting

single-lane closures, with one lane open in each direction at all times,

signage in place of upcoming lane closures and speed reductions, according to

the California DOT.



The California Highway Patrol will be on scene to assist with traffic

and safety, officials said.



Funding was provided through Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and

Accountability Act of 2017.



Work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

