Local & Community
Riverside County Supervisor Pushes Back on Sheriff’s Request for Legal Fees
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is seeking more than $10,000 from county taxpayers to cover legal fees stemming from his investigation into alleged fraud in last November’s special election.
The investigation involved deputies seizing approximately 1,000 boxes of mail-in ballots. Last month, the California Supreme Court ruled that Bianco exceeded his authority by continuing the investigation despite an order from the state attorney general to stop the probe.
Bianco maintains the investigation was legitimate and argues the county should cover the associated legal costs.
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors previously denied additional funding for the investigation earlier this year.
On social media yesterday, Supervisor Jose Medina pushed back against the sheriff’s request, writing, “Accountability begins with those entrusted to enforce our laws, and taxpayers should not be left paying the price when that authority is exceeded.”
County officials say Bianco’s claim for reimbursement is now under review.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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