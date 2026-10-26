Salton City Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Coachella Parking Lot Shooting

A 26-year-old Salton City man has been sentenced to 24 years in state prison for shooting a driver multiple times in a Coachella parking lot.

Riverside County prosecutors say Isaac Marquez Vargas pleaded guilty to attempted murder under a plea agreement. A judge approved the agreement and imposed the 24-year sentence.

According to prosecutors, Vargas confronted a motorist as the victim returned to his vehicle, then shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The shooting happened on Cesar Chavez Street near Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella.

The victim was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in serious condition but later recovered.

Investigators identified Vargas as the suspect and arrested him weeks after the shooting following a brief standoff at his home in Thermal.

The case was resolved through the plea agreement, which resulted in Vargas receiving the 24-year state prison sentence.

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