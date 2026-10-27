Coachella Considers Increasing Funding for Homeless Housing Program

The City of Coachella could soon increase its funding to help people experiencing homelessness access housing and essential services.

The City Council is scheduled to consider a $322,500 agreement with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments on Wednesday. The funding would support the CV Housing First program, which provides outreach workers and case managers to help chronically homeless residents find housing, access benefits and connect with medical and mental health care.

Under the proposal, Coachella’s annual contribution would increase from $100,000 to $129,000 to help keep up with rising program costs.

The agreement would also require quarterly reports to the city on the program’s work and progress.

Wednesday’s City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Residents can also watch the meeting and submit public comments through Zoom.