Local & Community
College of the Desert Opens Contemporary Art Exhibit Exploring Diverse Perspectives
A new contemporary art exhibition is now open to the public at College of the Desert’s Palm Desert campus, bringing together artists working across a range of mediums and perspectives.
Diverse Dimensions: A Plurality of Perspectives runs through November 25 at the Walter and Mark Center for the Arts. Curated by Andy Campanioni, the exhibition features two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, including painting, photography, fiber art and sculpture.
The exhibition explores how different artistic forms interact and complement one another, while highlighting the individual experiences and interests that shape artists’ work.
Among the featured artists is Sankalca, who has spent decades documenting and advocating for Joshua trees and fragile desert ecosystems through photography and other creative projects.
Sankalca, who moved from New York City to Southern California in 1975 and has called Joshua Tree home for the past 16 years, said art provides a way to express personal experiences and passions. Environmental change has increasingly become a focus of her research and creative work.
Her art is rooted in the places where she lives and explores how people can help protect the natural systems that sustain life.
The exhibition is free and open to the public through November 25. A reception is scheduled for November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Walter and Mark Center for the Arts.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 27, 2026
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