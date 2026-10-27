Member of Charter School Staff Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

INDIO (CNS) - A charter high school campus employee in Coachella

accused of sexually abusing a student was charged Monday with multiple felony

offenses.



Brittny Jaramillo, 26, of Indio was arrested last week following a

Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation at the campus of Nova

Academy Early College High School at 52780 Frederick St.



Jaramillo is charged with three counts of penetration with a foreign

object and one count each of contacting a minor to commit a specific offense

and arranging to meet a minor for illicit purposes.



The defendant, is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the

Robert Presley Jail.



According to sheriff's officials and court documents, on Oct. 8, an

unnamed party informed deputies of alleged sexual abuse that had occurred a

year earlier by a staff member at Nova Academy.



The criminal complaint against Jaramillo alleged she met the female

victim, identified only as a teenager with the initials ``A.M.,'' in early

September 2025 due to an ``unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in children.''



During the encounter, the defendant allegedly engaged in several acts

of molestation that were not fully detailed in court papers.



There was no mention of any further encounters between Jaramillo and

the girl but the one.



It was unclear why the victim delayed coming forward with allegations

a year afterward.



The defendant was taken into custody without incident on Thursday at

her residence in the 38000 block of Rancho Los Cerritos.



Her exact position at Nova Academy was not provided by campus

officials, who did confirm she's no longer employed at the charter high school.



The campus released the following statement Monday: ``It takes many

people working together to create a safe learning environment for students.

When we learned of possible inappropriate behavior by an employee, we

immediately took action to ensure students were safe, investigate the

allegations, share information with law enforcement and separate the employee

from employment. We're grateful to those who helped us move swiftly and to the

Riverside County Sheriff's Department for their partnership.''



Jaramillo has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.