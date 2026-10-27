Local & Community
Member of Charter School Staff Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student
INDIO (CNS) - A charter high school campus employee in Coachella
accused of sexually abusing a student was charged Monday with multiple felony
offenses.
Brittny Jaramillo, 26, of Indio was arrested last week following a
Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation at the campus of Nova
Academy Early College High School at 52780 Frederick St.
Jaramillo is charged with three counts of penetration with a foreign
object and one count each of contacting a minor to commit a specific offense
and arranging to meet a minor for illicit purposes.
The defendant, is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the
Robert Presley Jail.
According to sheriff's officials and court documents, on Oct. 8, an
unnamed party informed deputies of alleged sexual abuse that had occurred a
year earlier by a staff member at Nova Academy.
The criminal complaint against Jaramillo alleged she met the female
victim, identified only as a teenager with the initials ``A.M.,'' in early
September 2025 due to an ``unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in children.''
During the encounter, the defendant allegedly engaged in several acts
of molestation that were not fully detailed in court papers.
There was no mention of any further encounters between Jaramillo and
the girl but the one.
It was unclear why the victim delayed coming forward with allegations
a year afterward.
The defendant was taken into custody without incident on Thursday at
her residence in the 38000 block of Rancho Los Cerritos.
Her exact position at Nova Academy was not provided by campus
officials, who did confirm she's no longer employed at the charter high school.
The campus released the following statement Monday: ``It takes many
people working together to create a safe learning environment for students.
When we learned of possible inappropriate behavior by an employee, we
immediately took action to ensure students were safe, investigate the
allegations, share information with law enforcement and separate the employee
from employment. We're grateful to those who helped us move swiftly and to the
Riverside County Sheriff's Department for their partnership.''
Jaramillo has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.
By: City News Service
October 27, 2026
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