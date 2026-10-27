Midterm Elections See Record Spending as Candidates Make Final Push for Votes

With Election Day one week away, candidates across the country are making their final push to reach undecided voters as early voting continues and campaign spending reaches record levels.

Nearly 33 million Americans have already cast their ballots, with early voting underway in more than 40 states.

President Donald Trump has made multiple visits to Texas this month to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is locked in a close race against Democrat James Talarico. Texas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in decades, making the contest a closely watched race.

Campaign spending is also reaching historic levels. AdImpact projects that campaigns will spend approximately $850 million in Texas alone, while total nationwide spending is estimated to exceed $11 billion.

The final stretch of the campaign has also been marked by increasingly personal attacks, including in Ohio’s gubernatorial race between Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton.

Ramaswamy has faced national attention over an advertisement featuring Acton’s estranged mother. Acton has said her stepfather sexually abused her when she was a child and that she has not spoken with her mother in decades. Ramaswamy has defended the advertisement, saying it focuses on what he describes as Acton’s dishonesty rather than the abuse allegations.

With several races still considered too close to call, Trump is scheduled to return to Ohio, while former President Barack Obama plans to campaign in Georgia to support Democrats in competitive races.

Candidates are entering the final days of campaigning as voters continue to decide which issues and candidates will shape the next chapter of American politics.