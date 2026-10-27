New Foundation’s First Fundraiser Raises Over $68,000 For Animal Samaritans

A new local foundation raised over $68,000 for Animal Samaritans at its first fundraiser this month.

Kelly Cruz and Hans Eberle hosted the private, invitation-only event through their Cruz Eberle Foundation. Guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and more while supporting Animal Samaritans’ life-saving programs. The couple kicked off the giving with a $25,000 donation and encouraged guests to match it.

Cruz told NBC Palm Springs the foundation “came from our love for animals and the simple belief that we can make their lives better.” He said the couple feels fortunate and wants to share their space, with a goal of organizing and funding events like this one to raise money for shelters like Animal Samaritans.

The cause is personal for the couple. They adopted their French Bulldog, Pascal, from Animal Samaritans this spring after he went through several surgeries and extensive veterinary care for multiple medical conditions. Dr. Deborah Greco, Animal Samaritans’ veterinary specialist in internal medicine, helped treat Pascal and says he’s thriving today.

“The way he looks now, you would never know he was ever on the street,” Greco said. “He’s being taken care of so well, and I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy dog.”

Pascal is one example of how donations help Animal Samaritans give medical care and second chances to homeless animals across the Coachella Valley.

Cruz and Eberle have already committed to making the fundraiser an annual event. More information about the foundation and how to help is available on the Cruz Eberle Foundation website.



