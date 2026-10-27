Palm Springs Fire Prepares for Potential El Niño Flooding

The Palm Springs Fire and Water Rescue Team carries a variety of tools designed to help save lives when people become trapped in flooded areas. Among the equipment is a line launcher, which allows firefighters to send a line across fast-moving water to help establish a connection with victims or assist with rescue operations.

The team also relies on multiple rope systems, protective gear for rescuers entering the water, and boats to navigate flooded areas.

Officials say the equipment has already proven critical during past emergencies. In 2023, when Hurricane Hilary brought significant flooding to the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs firefighters assisted Cathedral City with swift-water rescues, helping save approximately 17 people in a single night.

Fire officials emphasize that preparation is essential as the region approaches another potential wet winter season. Even when rainfall varies from year to year, heavy storms can cause streets and low-lying areas throughout the valley to flood quickly.

With experience from previous flooding events, emergency crews are working to ensure they have the equipment and training needed to respond when emergencies arise.

NBC Palm Springs’ El Niño Ready coverage will continue over the next several days, examining how residents can prepare for the potential impacts of El Niño. Upcoming reports will highlight areas in Palm Springs that may be particularly vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

Residents can watch the continuing coverage on NBC Palm Springs and find additional information at NBCPalmSprings.com.