Palm Springs to Consider $55.7 Million Ramon Road Widening Project

Palm Springs city leaders could approve a major upgrade to one of the Coachella Valley’s busiest roads on Wednesday.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a $47.3 million construction contract with Irvine-based Ortiz Enterprises for the Ramon Road widening project. The company submitted the lowest bid among five contractors.

The project would widen the Ramon Road bridge over the Whitewater River from four lanes to six, helping expand roadway capacity. Plans also call for a separated path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

When additional project oversight costs are included, the total price is estimated at approximately $55.7 million.

Officials say federal and regional funding will cover most of the project’s cost, with the city of Palm Springs contributing about $1.8 million.

The City Council’s vote will determine whether the construction contract moves forward.