Riverside County Seeks Volunteers for January Homelessness Count

Riverside County is looking for volunteers to help count people experiencing homelessness during a three-day effort scheduled for January 20 through 22.

The count is part of the county’s More Than a Count initiative. Volunteers will help identify people experiencing homelessness in locations including vehicles, encampments, areas beneath bridges and homeless shelters. They will also help connect people with available resources and services.

During the previous count in 2025, officials identified 3,990 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Riverside County, a 7% increase compared with 2023.

No previous experience is required to volunteer, but participants must complete training before taking part. Volunteers must also have access to a smartphone or tablet and be able to walk for up to two hours.

People as young as 16 can participate, although volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in volunteering can register at RivcoHWS.org/homeless-point-in-time-count.