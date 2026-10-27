Study Finds 1 in 9 Older Cannabis Users May Have Cannabis Use Disorder

Cannabis use is on the rise among older Americans, but a new study is raising concerns about the risk of dependency among seniors.

Researchers at UC San Diego found that approximately one in nine cannabis users age 65 and older met the criteria for cannabis use disorder. The condition can involve losing control over cannabis use and experiencing significant problems or harm as a result.

At Reefer Madness, a cannabis dispensary in Palm Springs, employees say many of their customers are senior citizens who turn to cannabis for pain relief, better sleep or relaxation.

Dispensary staff explain that different cannabis products contain different compounds and concentrations, making it important for customers to understand what they are purchasing.

Researchers say today's cannabis products can be substantially different from those older adults may have encountered decades ago. As cannabis use increases among seniors, they emphasize the importance of education about potential risks and responsible use.

Dispensary employees say they walk customers through product labels and explain ingredients and usage instructions. They also encourage some customers to start with less than the package recommends to better understand how a product affects them.

The findings highlight the importance of awareness and informed decision-making as more older adults explore or return to cannabis.