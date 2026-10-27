Yucca Valley Film Fest Expands to Five Days for Eighth Annual Event

The Yucca Valley Film Fest is returning for its eighth year, expanding to five days of films and special events.

The festival runs November 4 through 8 at the Yucca Valley Community Center, bringing together independent filmmakers and creative talent from across the region and beyond.

Attendees can watch a variety of films, take part in filmmaker question-and-answer sessions, meet creators during poster signings and attend a red carpet event. The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony emceed by a local host.

Festival organizers say the event continues to grow, attracting more filmmakers, films and audiences each year.

Among the featured films is “Sam and Quinn,” a personal story about a power struggle between two sisters set in an East Hollywood community garden. The film previously premiered at the Catalina Film Festival and will make its desert premiere at Yucca Valley.

The filmmaker says returning to the festival as an alum makes the screening especially meaningful. “Sam and Quinn” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

Admission to the Yucca Valley Film Fest is free. Organizers encourage the public to check the festival schedule and attend screenings throughout the five-day event.