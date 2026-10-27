Yucca Valley Film Fest Returns for Five Days of Films and Creativity

The Yucca Valley Film Fest is returning for its eighth year, bringing independent films and filmmakers to the High Desert for an expanded five-day celebration from November 4 through November 8. Admission is free, giving the community an opportunity to experience a variety of films and connect with the people behind them.

NBC Palm Springs anchor Olivia Sandusky will emcee the festival’s awards ceremony. She recently sat down with festival founder and organizer Matt Beurois to discuss the event’s growth and the opportunities it creates for filmmakers.

Traditionally held over three days at the Yucca Valley Community Center, the festival is adding two evening events this year on November 4 and 5.

“We have more and more movies and more and more filmmakers with us,” Matt said. “And more and more people are just coming to watch the films. So it’s exciting.”

The festival continues with support from the Town of Yucca Valley, its main sponsor.

For filmmakers, the event offers more than a place to screen their work. Matt said the festival has helped participants build connections, collaborate on films and music videos, and find opportunities to work together on future projects.

Local and returning filmmakers take the spotlight

Among this year’s participants is filmmaker Kali Veach, whose short film Sam and Quinn explores a power struggle between two sisters. Set in the East Hollywood Community Garden, the project draws on a personal story and will make its desert premiere at the festival.

The film is scheduled to screen Saturday, November 7, at 2 p.m.

A returning participant, Kali said the desert landscape continues to inspire her creativity.

“There’s something beautiful about the desert landscape,” she said, describing the environment as mysterious and almost otherworldly. She added that time spent in the desert often leads her to new writing ideas and creative projects.

Kali also encouraged aspiring filmmakers to submit their work, even if they are unsure whether it is ready for a festival.

“If you get in, it’s such an important experience to be able to be in community with people and to have a venue to share your work,” she said. “You learn so much by watching your work with an audience.”

She described the opportunity to share a project with an audience as one of the most valuable experiences for a filmmaker.

A growing creative community in the High Desert

As the Yucca Valley Film Fest enters its eighth year, organizers say the growing number of returning filmmakers reflects the relationships and opportunities developing around the event.

The festival brings together directors, producers, actors and other creatives, giving them a chance to showcase their work while potentially finding collaborators for future projects.

With five days of programming, the festival is inviting the community to discover independent films, support filmmakers and experience the creativity taking place in the High Desert.

The Yucca Valley Film Fest runs November 4–8 at the Yucca Valley Community Center. Admission is free. Film screenings and events offer audiences a chance to experience the festival and meet the creative minds behind the projects.