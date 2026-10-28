Augustine Casino to Host Food and Beverage Career Fair in Coachella

Augustine Casino is looking to expand its team and will host a food and beverage career fair next week in Coachella.

The event is scheduled for November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the casino’s administration building on Avenue 54.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers for walk-in interviews. Available positions include hosts, food servers, cooks, dining room attendants, barbacks, and supervisory and management roles.

Casino officials say they are seeking both people beginning careers in hospitality and experienced food and beverage professionals.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old for most positions. Candidates are encouraged to dress professionally and apply online before attending.

For more information and to apply, visit augustinecasino.com/careers.