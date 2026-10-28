Augustine Casino to Host Food and Beverage Hiring Event in Coachella

Augustine Casino is looking to fill multiple food and beverage positions through an upcoming career fair in Coachella.

The hiring event is scheduled for Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the casino’s administration building on Avenue 54.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers for walk-in interviews.

Available positions include servers, hosts, cooks, dining room attendants, food and beverage supervisors and managers.

Most positions require applicants to be at least 21 years old.

The event offers an opportunity for people looking for work in the Coachella Valley to connect directly with casino hiring staff and learn more about available positions.

Those interested in attending can visit Augustine Casino’s official website for additional information about employment opportunities and hiring requirements.

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