Candlelight Concert Series Brings Live Music and a Magical Atmosphere to Palm Springs

The Candlelight concert series is bringing live music and an intimate, candlelit atmosphere to the Palm Springs area.

Jacob Seif, West Coast team lead for Candlelight at Fever, joined NBC Palm Springs to discuss the upcoming lineup and what audiences can expect from the experience.

The series features live musical performances in settings illuminated by candlelight, offering a different way to experience familiar songs and beloved soundtracks.

Upcoming November performances include a tribute to Fleetwood Mac and a “Coldplay vs. Imagine Dragons” concert, which alternates songs from the two bands. Other themed programs include music from “The Lord of the Rings” and Halloween-inspired performances.

Seif said the concerts appeal to a wide range of ages and music fans, including those who enjoy hearing familiar songs interpreted in a new way. Some age restrictions may apply to younger attendees, who may need to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets, dates and concert programs are available through the Fever app. Users can search for Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley to explore upcoming Candlelight performances and purchase tickets.