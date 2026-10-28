County Voters to Decide Whether to Extend Transportation Sales Tax

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County voters will determine on Nov. 3

whether a countywide sales tax dedicated to generating revenue for

transportation projects will stay on the books without a specific end date, or

be discontinued in 13 years.



For the second time since 1988, when Measure ``A'' originally took

effect, voters will be given an opportunity to declare whether the half-cent

retail transactions and use tax should be nullified in 2039 or remain in force

until voters decide otherwise.



``Vote yes on `A' to cut traffic, speed up road repairs and make it

cheaper, faster, safer and easier to get around Riverside County -- without

raising taxes,'' according to a statement by supporters in campaign literature.

``Riverside County is one of the nation's fastest-growing counties. Without

Measure A, gridlock and air pollution will only get worse.''



Opponents wrote that renewing the measure, which has generated almost

$5 billion since its inception, will change nothing.



``Riverside County still suffers from severe congestion, deteriorating

roads and major transportation bottlenecks (despite Measure A),'' they said

in the county voter guide. ``The proposed extension would continue the half-

cent sales tax beyond 2039, with no new sunset date. Taxpayers deserve results -

- not another promise that the next round of tax collections will finally fix

problems that previous collections were supposed to address.''



After its enactment in 1988, voters agreed to renew the sales tax

measure again during the 2002 election. Even if voters don't approve the

indefinite extension proposed in the current General Election, the tax will

continue until 2039.



The Riverside County Transportation Commission is steward of the tax

revenue, and its Board of Directors, numbering nearly three dozen members,

decide what allocations should be made for which projects.



RCTC put the current proposal on the ballot by resolution.



Supporters touted the use of Measure A revenue for expansion and

upgrades on Highways 111, 74 and 62, as well as improvements to Interstate 10

and the Riverside (91) Freeway.



Funding has gone to pothole repairs, lane additions, sidewalk

installations, railroad crossing safety measures and bridge repairs. RCTC and

other agencies have also joined in projects to establish express lanes on the

91 and Interstate 15, in addition to widening and reconfiguring transition

ramps to ease tie-ups, according to campaign literature.



There is no call to increase the half-cent sales tax between now and

the original sunset date of 2039. Any proposed increases would have to be voter-

approved.



The current proposal requires a two-thirds super-majority approval in

order to pass.