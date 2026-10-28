El Niño Ready: Palm Springs Fire Officials Warn of Flooding Risks at Indian Canyon Wash

As the Coachella Valley prepares for potential heavy rainfall during El Niño season, Palm Springs fire officials are warning residents about areas vulnerable to flooding.

In the latest installment of NBC Palm Springs’ El Niño Ready series, officials highlighted Indian Canyon Wash, near North Indian Canyon Drive, a busy route connecting Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs.

Palm Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Damian Myers says heavy or prolonged rainfall can saturate the area, turning the wash into a fast-moving river. Floodwater can travel down the valley, affecting areas near Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino and Ramon Road.

Officials warn drivers not to ignore road closure signs or attempt to cross flooded roads. Even about six inches of moving water can cause a vehicle to lose control, while rising water can quickly trap occupants inside.

Flooding can also wash sand and debris onto roadways, disabling vehicles and making it more difficult for emergency crews to reach people who need help.

Myers says a water rescue at Indian Canyon Wash can require significant fire department resources, potentially limiting the crews available to respond to other emergencies across the city.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, avoid flood-prone areas during heavy rain and shelter in place when conditions become dangerous.

NBC Palm Springs’ El Niño Ready series will continue examining other areas of Palm Springs that are vulnerable to major flooding and sharing information to help residents prepare.