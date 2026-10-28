Former Desert Hot Springs Officer Johnny Acosta Sentenced to Probation

A former Desert Hot Springs police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges stemming from the use of force against two teenagers.

Johnny Acosta, 31, was sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. He entered the plea Tuesday in Indio over objections from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Under a plea agreement, charges originally filed as felonies were reduced to misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say the incident happened in November 2024, when officers responded to a reported break-in at Desert Hot Springs High School.

Investigators allege Acosta used excessive force against two 17-year-old boys who were fleeing the campus.

Acosta was dismissed from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department in March 2025 following an internal investigation.

The court also ordered probation officials to determine whether victim compensation may be appropriate.

The sentence resolves the criminal case against Acosta under the plea agreement, with probation and community service among the conditions imposed by the court.

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