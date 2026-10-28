National Book Month Celebrates the Timeless Joy of Reading in Idyllwild

As the world becomes increasingly digital, some readers are rediscovering the simple pleasure of holding a book in their hands.

October is National Book Month, a celebration of reading, authors and the stories that connect people. NBC Palm Springs’ Kai Beach visited Speakeasy Book Market in Idyllwild to meet readers who say nothing quite compares to a traditional paperback.

For some, reading is part of a daily routine that provides comfort and a break from screens. One reader described it as a journey and a warm hug, sharing that even a few pages before bed can turn into hours of reading.

At Speakeasy Book Market, customers say the experience goes beyond the words on the page. The feel of a book, the smell of the paper and the ability to browse shelves full of stories offer something different from reading on a phone or computer.

Tim Parks, a bookseller and reader, said one of the joys of visiting a bookstore is discovering something unexpected. Browsing the shelves and talking with people who can recommend books can lead readers toward stories they might not have found on their own.

Books also offer an opportunity to imagine new places, visualize characters and become immersed in another world.

While technology continues to change how people consume stories, book lovers in Idyllwild are keeping the tradition of reading print books alive, one page at a time.

I’m Kai Beach with NBC Palm Springs.