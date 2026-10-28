Palm Springs Unified focuses on belonging and connection through Vision 2031

Palm Springs Unified School District is working to strengthen connections across its school communities through the second pillar of its Vision 2031 roadmap, which focuses on a sense of belonging and connectedness.

The pillar aims to ensure scholars, staff, families and community partners feel valued, included and connected to the district.

Superintendent Dr. Marcus Funchess said belonging means people feel accepted and affirmed as part of something larger than themselves.

“A strong sense of belonging simply means that our scholars, staff, family members, and our community partners are accepted, valued, affirmed, and they feel like they are part of something greater,” Funchess said.

At Raymond Cree Middle School, Assistant Principal Jody Diaz said creating that environment starts with putting students first and making sure everyone feels welcome.

“Our motto is always kids first. What's best for kids? If it's good for kids, we're going to do it,” Diaz said. “No matter what grade you're in, no matter where you come from, when you come here, everybody has a place.”

Students said clubs, sports and leadership opportunities help them find their place on campus and connect with others.

“Everybody's different, so having a lot of different things for everybody to do, it just gives everybody an opportunity to be included,” said Jayden Hong, a Raymond Cree student.

Fellow student Tristian Inting said feeling connected helps create a better school environment.

“It's important for a school to feel belonged because it helps give the student a better environment and like a better way to communicate with other people,” Inting said.

Those connections can also extend to families. Student Cynthis Curtis said feeling connected to the school makes it easier for her mother to communicate with teachers about her progress.

“If me and my family are connected to the school, then my mom wouldn't have a problem talking to a teacher about my grades or like what I'm doing in class,” Curtis said.

Funchess said the district plans to use feedback, including its Panorama survey, to better understand how scholars experience belonging and identify where additional support may be needed.

For Colby Segrisd, another Raymond Cree student, those connections also play a role in learning.

“If I wasn't connected to the people around me, how would I get anything done? Because we connect with our peers a lot in class. But if I wasn't connected to them, how would I learn? How would I get information from others?” Segrisd said.

More information about Vision 2031 and its three pillars is available here.