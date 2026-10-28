‘The Invite’ to Receive Vanguard Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced the next recipient of its Vanguard Award: the cast and director of “The Invite,” a 2026 film starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

The award recognizes the collective work of the film’s cast and director, with Wilde directing the movie.

“The Invite” follows two neighboring couples whose dinner party takes an unexpected turn, leading to revelations, desire and unexpected connections.

The ensemble recognition adds to the lineup of honors planned for the annual Palm Springs event, which draws actors, filmmakers and industry figures to the Coachella Valley during awards season.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards are scheduled for Jan. 7, 2027. The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs through Jan. 18.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.