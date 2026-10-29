Local & Community
Four Candidates Vie for Coachella Mayor’s Seat Ahead of Midterm Elections
Two current city leaders and two challengers are competing for Coachella’s top leadership position, giving voters four candidates to choose from in the November 3 midterm elections.
The mayoral race comes at a pivotal moment for the city, following months of political controversy and heightened scrutiny of City Hall. From former Mayor Steven Hernandez’s resignation after pleading guilty to a felony earlier this year to months of protests over proposed data centers, questions surrounding the city’s leadership have become a central issue in this year’s election.
Among the candidates is current Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa, who was appointed to the position following Hernandez’s departure. Figueroa says the past year has tested his leadership and provided an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to guide the city through a challenging period.
But challenger Jesus Gonzalez Jr. says Coachella’s recent controversies are among the reasons he believes the city needs a change in leadership. Although Gonzalez comes from a family with political ties to Coachella, he says he hopes to establish a political legacy of his own, separate from his family’s history.
Meanwhile, longtime City Councilmember Denise Delgado is highlighting her experience in public office as a key qualification for the mayoral position. Despite facing a recall effort ahead of the November election, Delgado says her campaign remains strong as she seeks to continue serving the community in a new leadership role.
The fourth candidate, Francisco Molina, is making transparency and public access to government information the centerpiece of his campaign. Molina says he wants residents to have greater insight into how city government operates, including access to a live city budget and the ability to review city contracts through the city's official website.
While the four candidates have different approaches to addressing Coachella’s challenges, each says they have a vision for the city’s future. Their priorities range from leadership and government accountability to building public trust and shaping the city’s long-term direction.
With City Hall facing increased public attention, the mayoral race is shaping up to be an important decision for Coachella voters. On November 3, residents will decide which of the four candidates will have the opportunity to lead the city and put their vision into action.
By: Alondra Campos
October 29, 2026
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