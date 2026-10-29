Meet Jackie, a Playful Shepherd Mix Looking for Her Forever Home

Jonathan Oaxaca with Riverside County Department of Animal Services and the Coachella Valley Animal Campus joined us in studio with Jackie, a large 2 year old shepherd mix who is ready to find her forever home.

Jackie came to the shelter on September 15 as a transfer from Blythe, and Oaxaca said she has quickly become a favorite among both staff and volunteers. She’s fully grown, though she still has plenty of puppy energy and loves going out for walks, playing fetch and giving kisses. Her favorite thing of all, however, is lying down for a good belly rub.

She’s also social with other dogs. Oaxaca said Jackie recently joined one of the shelter’s play groups, where around 15 dogs get together to socialize and play, and she had a great time.

Jackie is just one of many animals waiting for a home at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. Bandit is a calm and mellow 3 year old Australian Cattle Dog who also took part in the play group, and Oaxaca said he’s a favorite of the shelter’s manager. Willow Scout is a 9 year old pit bull who came in with a growing mass that the shelter’s vet team was able to remove, and she’s now doing well and ready for her new home. For cat lovers, Casper is a 1 year old domestic shorthair who loves to cuddle and stay close to his people. He also came from Blythe along with a few other cats.

Anyone looking to add a new pet to their family will have another chance next month. The shelter is teaming up with Petco Love for an adoption event where adoption fees will be waived. It runs November 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the La Quinta Petco, 78720 CA 111 in La Quinta.



