Local & Community
Meet Jackie, a Playful Shepherd Mix Looking for Her Forever Home
Jonathan Oaxaca with Riverside County Department of Animal Services and the Coachella Valley Animal Campus joined us in studio with Jackie, a large 2 year old shepherd mix who is ready to find her forever home.
Jackie came to the shelter on September 15 as a transfer from Blythe, and Oaxaca said she has quickly become a favorite among both staff and volunteers. She’s fully grown, though she still has plenty of puppy energy and loves going out for walks, playing fetch and giving kisses. Her favorite thing of all, however, is lying down for a good belly rub.
She’s also social with other dogs. Oaxaca said Jackie recently joined one of the shelter’s play groups, where around 15 dogs get together to socialize and play, and she had a great time.
Jackie is just one of many animals waiting for a home at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus. Bandit is a calm and mellow 3 year old Australian Cattle Dog who also took part in the play group, and Oaxaca said he’s a favorite of the shelter’s manager. Willow Scout is a 9 year old pit bull who came in with a growing mass that the shelter’s vet team was able to remove, and she’s now doing well and ready for her new home. For cat lovers, Casper is a 1 year old domestic shorthair who loves to cuddle and stay close to his people. He also came from Blythe along with a few other cats.
Anyone looking to add a new pet to their family will have another chance next month. The shelter is teaming up with Petco Love for an adoption event where adoption fees will be waived. It runs November 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the La Quinta Petco, 78720 CA 111 in La Quinta.
By: Harrison Bluto
October 29, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What do you do to get into the Halloween spirit?
After fighting for labor and civil rights for decades…american labor leader Dolores Huerta has passed away. However, in the city of Coachella, friends and colleagues say her memory will live on forever—on and off the fields. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for @maria_nvtv full report. #DoloresHuerta #LatinaHistory #FarmworkerRights #CoachellaValley #CommunityImpact
🥊 THINGS ARE GETTING HEATED ON THE ICE! 🏒 Tucson’s No. 3 is handed fighting penalties and a game misconduct after his second fight of the night against the Firebirds! 🔥 Emotions are running high as the Firebirds take on Tucson tonight! #Firebirds ##CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Hockey #hockeyfights
IT’S GAME TIME IN THE DESERT! NBC Palm Springs’ Tim O’Brien is on hand to kick things off as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight! 🐦🔥 The energy is building, the fans are ready, and it’s time for some hockey action! Who’s ready to cheer on the Firebirds? 🙌 📍 Acrisure Arena 🏒 Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Let’s go, Firebirds! 🔥 #NBCPalmSprings #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena TucsonRoadrunners TimOBrien DesertHockey
🎭 Mann on the Aisle: Opening Night of “& Juliet”! Our Kevin Mann takes us inside opening night of & Juliet at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert! Find out what he thought of the hit musical that reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and asks: What if Juliet’s story didn’t end there? #MannOnTheAisle #AndJuliet #McCallumTheatre #PalmDesert #NBCPalmSprings Broadway
In 1981, millionaire Thelma Gaston disappeared, leaving her family with decades of unanswered questions. Now, advances in genetic genealogy and forensic technology have helped solve the mystery of what happened to her. After 45 years, Thelma’s identity is restored, and her full story is finally being told. Watch Identifying Jane Doe: Thelma Gaston’s story only on NBC Palm Springs. #coldcase #coachellavalley #solved #nbcpalmsprings #thelmagaston
🚨 EXCESSIVE FORCE ADMISSION: A former Desert Hot Springs police officer has pleaded guilty after using excessive force on two 17-year-old boys during an arrest in 2024. Johnny Acosta, 31, had his felony charges reduced to misdemeanors as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. Acosta was fired from the department following an internal investigation. #DesertHotSprings #PoliceMisconduct #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews
☕️ Social Time: what’s your favorite brand of coffee? And Jerry asks if a K-Cup is an A-Cup. 😂
Zero room for error. Watching this semi clip the mountainside on Highway 74 will have you holding your breath. Does a truck this size belong on a road this narrow? Let us know what you think in the comments👇 #therogginreport #hwy74 #trafficalert #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
El Niño season is here, and the Coachella Valley could see heavier rainfall and flash flooding this winter. Brett Rosen speaks with Palm Springs fire officials about flood dangers, water rescues, and how to prepare. Watch all week on NBC Palm Springs and visit NBCPalmSprings.com. #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley #ElNino #flashflooding