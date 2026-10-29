Local & Community
SafeHouse Of The Desert Asks Valley To Stuff The Bus For Youth Hope Month
November is Youth Hope Month, and SafeHouse of the Desert is asking Coachella Valley residents to help young people in crisis by filling a bus with donations at four local stores.
SafeHouse provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, and outreach services to runaway, homeless, and other at-risk youth ages 11 to 24. Organizers say the donations help provide the everyday essentials young people need as they work toward safety, stability, and independence.
The Palm Desert drive runs the longest, collecting donations Friday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Target in the Desert Crossing Shopping Center, 72549 Highway 111.
Three more drives will take place Saturday, Nov. 7 only, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Target at 78395 Highway 111 in La Quinta, the Walmart at 79295 Highway 111 in La Quinta, and the Walmart at 83053 Avenue 48 in Coachella.
SafeHouse is asking for household items like twin-size sheets and comforters, cookware, and small kitchen appliances, along with cleaning supplies, personal care items like socks, shampoo, and deodorant, food like pasta, cereal, and canned goods, and art supplies such as paint and canvases. Grocery and store gift cards are also welcome, since they let the organization buy items as they’re needed.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 29, 2026
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