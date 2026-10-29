World’s Largest Pop-Up Book Debuts in Los Angeles, Plus Close Calls Caught on Camera

A book weighing more than half a ton is turning heads in Los Angeles, while two unusual encounters involving vehicles and wildlife are also making headlines in today’s “Take a Look at This.”

The Los Angeles Public Library System commissioned what Guinness World Records has certified as the world’s largest pop-up book. The creation is now on display at the Central Library as part of the institution’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Created by Los Angeles artist Daniel Gonzalez, the massive book is made from traditional book materials, including paper, adhesive and fabric. It weighs approximately 1,200 pounds, measures 31 feet wide when fully open and features elaborate pop-ups reaching up to 11 feet tall.

According to Guinness World Records, a team of 10 people is needed just to turn one of its enormous pages.

In Texas, a sheriff’s deputy narrowly escaped being struck when a passing car slammed into the open door of a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

Officials say deputies were making a stop involving a suspected drunk driver. As a backup deputy arrived and officers stepped out of their patrol vehicle, another car struck the open door just inches from the deputy.

The driver who hit the door initially fled but was later located and arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. Both drivers were booked on DUI charges. The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released.

And in Wisconsin, officers in Appleton watched as a deer made a dramatic exit through a glass apartment window.

Police say the animal had reportedly entered the apartment before smashing through the window as officers arrived. The deer did not appear to be injured, according to police.

For three very different reasons, these moments are a reminder that you never know what you might see next.