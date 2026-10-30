Agua Caliente Tribe to Host Annual Cuit Native American Learning Day and Market

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is inviting the community to celebrate and learn about Native American culture and history at its annual Cuit Native American Learning Day and Market.

The event is scheduled for November 7 at Palm Springs High School, with activities and a marketplace running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cuit is a Cahuilla word meaning "fiesta." Organizers say the event will provide opportunities for community members to learn more about Native American traditions, culture and history.

The annual gathering is a partnership between the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the City of Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Unified School District.

The event offers an opportunity for residents and visitors to connect with the region's Native American heritage while supporting cultural education and community involvement.