Champions of Hospitality Gala Honors Coachella Valley Tourism Leaders

More than 1,000 tourism and hospitality leaders gathered in Rancho Mirage for the annual Champions of Hospitality Awards Gala, celebrating the people who help keep the Coachella Valley's tourism industry thriving.

The event was held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa, bringing together professionals from across Greater Palm Springs to recognize outstanding contributions throughout the industry.

Organizers received 240 nominations from businesses and organizations representing all nine cities of Greater Palm Springs.

Awards recognized workers and businesses across several categories, including customer service, sustainability, restaurants, hotels and entertainment.

The gala also highlighted the next generation of hospitality professionals by recognizing local students receiving hospitality scholarships.

Proceeds from the event support the Team GPS Foundation and efforts to strengthen the region's future workforce.

The annual celebration shines a spotlight on the people behind one of the Coachella Valley's most important industries.