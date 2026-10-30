EPA Issue Bottle Water Termination to Oasis Mobile Home Park Residents

THERMAL (CNS) - After elevated levels of arsenic in the drinking water

system at Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal had plagued residents' lives

for numerous years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made a final

delivery of bottled water to residents this week.



The agency stated it was ``prepared to make a determination'' that

water was safe to drink, and intended to lift the emergency administrative

order's water requirement.



The EPA issued a public notice online on Oct. 16 stating that lab

analysis of collected sample results at the drinking water treatment facility

revealed arsenic levels since 2023 were consistently at or below the maximum

containment level of 10 parts per billion in compliance with the Safe Drinking

Water Act.



``Based on these sampling results, EPA is prepared to make a

determination that arsenic levels in the Oasis drinking water system no longer

pose an imminent and substantial endangerment to the public health of Oasis

drinking water consumers,'' the agency stated. ``EPA is also prepared to make a

determination that residents may consume the water for drinking, cooking,

bathing and brushing teeth.''



A spokesperson for the EPA told City News Service that the EPA will

continue to exercise oversight over drinking water maintenance, operations and

future improvements. Additionally, the California State Water Resources Control

Board's Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience Program made the

final scheduled delivery of bottled waters to residents this week.



The mobile home park, located at 88740 70th Ave., within the Torres-

Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indian Tribe's reservation, had received three

emergency administrative orders issued by the EPA between 2019 to 2021 for high

levels of arsenic. In 2019, arsenic levels ranged from 16 ppb to 97 ppb from

the groundwater that had naturally occurring arsenic.



Arsenic was described by the agency as a carcinogen that can cause

lung, bladder and skin cancers as well as heart disease, diabetes and

neurological damage.



After more than dozens of residents have moves out in previous years

and a lawsuit to the park operators, Oasis park addressed the issue, including

upgrades to its treatment system, adjusted treated water chemistry, installed

new water storage tanks and maintained a consistent monthly flushing program

through its fire hydrants, according to the EPA website.



More information can be found at https://www.epa.gov/pacific-southwest-

media-center/oasis-mobile-home-park.