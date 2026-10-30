Local & Community
EPA Says Arsenic Levels at Oasis Mobile Home Park Now Meet Federal Limits
After years of drinking water concerns at Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, the Environmental Protection Agency says new testing shows arsenic levels have dropped to within federal safety limits.
The agency is now preparing to lift its emergency water requirement and made its final delivery of bottled water to residents this week.
According to the EPA, water samples collected since 2023 have consistently shown arsenic levels at or below the federal limit of 10 parts per billion.
In an Oct. 16 public notice, the agency said the latest test results indicate the water no longer poses an immediate and substantial threat to public health.
The announcement marks a significant development for residents who have faced years of concerns about the safety of their drinking water.
Between 2019 and 2021, the EPA issued three emergency orders after testing found elevated levels of naturally occurring arsenic in the groundwater serving the mobile home park.
Arsenic is a naturally occurring contaminant that can enter groundwater and pose health risks when people are exposed to elevated levels over time.
The EPA's latest findings suggest water quality has remained within the federal standard for several years. The agency is now preparing to end the emergency requirement that led to bottled water deliveries for residents.
The final delivery this week marks the end of that bottled water distribution effort, although the agency's planned action to lift the emergency requirement is still pending.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
October 30, 2026
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