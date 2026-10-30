Local & Community
Halloween Candy Overload: Dietitian Shares Tips for Managing Kids’ Sugar Intake
Halloween is almost here, and while costumes and trick-or-treating are part of the fun, health experts say parents should also be mindful of how much candy their children consume.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children have no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day. That amount is roughly equivalent to just two or three fun-sized pieces of candy.
Registered dietitian Shannon O'Meara with Orlando Health says it's okay for children to enjoy a little extra sugar on Halloween, but setting boundaries can help prevent candy overload.
O'Meara suggests having children sort through their candy and choose their favorites. Parents can set aside some of those treats to enjoy later and remove candies their children don't particularly like.
She also recommends finding creative uses for unwanted candy. One idea is a simple science experiment using candy-coated treats, such as M&M's. Place the candy in a shallow dish, add water and watch as the colors spread.
Another option is freezing some candy to save for another time, helping families spread out treats instead of eating them all at once.
O'Meara says moderation is important beyond Halloween night, too. Parents can help children get back to their usual eating habits and limit added sugar throughout the rest of the season.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 30, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
CNN 'Engagement Party’s' Ari Shapiro breaks down what the popular meme blanketing social feeds this time of year.
🚨 Three young men are headed to prison after opening fire on a Thermal home with 14 people inside, then shooting at responding deputies. All survived. The men received sentences ranging from 8 to 11 years. Meanwhile, a Palm Springs man who admitted to sexually assaulting multiple underage girls across Southern California faces 22 years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for today in Indio. ⚖️ Two disturbing cases. Multiple victims. Serious consequences. #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley #Thermal #PalmSprings #CrimeNews
🎈 Want to experience the Cathedral City Hot-Air Balloon Festival? We’re giving you a chance to WIN tickets! Head to nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions for your chance to win! 🎟️ Good luck from NBC Palm Springs! #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #WinTickets #NBCPalmSprings #CoachellaValley
🌧️ EL NIÑO READY: Know the Flood Zones! Heavy rain can quickly turn Indian Canyon Wash in Palm Springs into a dangerous, fast-moving river. 🚨 Fire officials warn drivers to never ignore road closure signs or attempt to cross flooded roads. Even just 6 inches of moving water can put you in danger. Find out which areas are most vulnerable and how to stay safe as our El Niño Ready coverage continues, only on NBC Palm Springs. #ElNinoReady #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #FloodSafety #WeatherAlert NBCPalmSprings
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. What do you do to get into the Halloween spirit?
After fighting for labor and civil rights for decades…american labor leader Dolores Huerta has passed away. However, in the city of Coachella, friends and colleagues say her memory will live on forever—on and off the fields. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for @maria_nvtv full report. #DoloresHuerta #LatinaHistory #FarmworkerRights #CoachellaValley #CommunityImpact
🥊 THINGS ARE GETTING HEATED ON THE ICE! 🏒 Tucson’s No. 3 is handed fighting penalties and a game misconduct after his second fight of the night against the Firebirds! 🔥 Emotions are running high as the Firebirds take on Tucson tonight! #Firebirds ##CoachellaValleyFirebirds #Hockey #hockeyfights
IT’S GAME TIME IN THE DESERT! NBC Palm Springs’ Tim O’Brien is on hand to kick things off as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight! 🐦🔥 The energy is building, the fans are ready, and it’s time for some hockey action! Who’s ready to cheer on the Firebirds? 🙌 📍 Acrisure Arena 🏒 Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Let’s go, Firebirds! 🔥 #NBCPalmSprings #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #CoachellaValley #AcrisureArena TucsonRoadrunners TimOBrien DesertHockey
🎭 Mann on the Aisle: Opening Night of “& Juliet”! Our Kevin Mann takes us inside opening night of & Juliet at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert! Find out what he thought of the hit musical that reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet and asks: What if Juliet’s story didn’t end there? #MannOnTheAisle #AndJuliet #McCallumTheatre #PalmDesert #NBCPalmSprings Broadway
In 1981, millionaire Thelma Gaston disappeared, leaving her family with decades of unanswered questions. Now, advances in genetic genealogy and forensic technology have helped solve the mystery of what happened to her. After 45 years, Thelma’s identity is restored, and her full story is finally being told. Watch Identifying Jane Doe: Thelma Gaston’s story only on NBC Palm Springs. #coldcase #coachellavalley #solved #nbcpalmsprings #thelmagaston