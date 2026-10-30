Halloween Candy Overload: Dietitian Shares Tips for Managing Kids’ Sugar Intake

Halloween is almost here, and while costumes and trick-or-treating are part of the fun, health experts say parents should also be mindful of how much candy their children consume.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children have no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day. That amount is roughly equivalent to just two or three fun-sized pieces of candy.

Registered dietitian Shannon O'Meara with Orlando Health says it's okay for children to enjoy a little extra sugar on Halloween, but setting boundaries can help prevent candy overload.

O'Meara suggests having children sort through their candy and choose their favorites. Parents can set aside some of those treats to enjoy later and remove candies their children don't particularly like.

She also recommends finding creative uses for unwanted candy. One idea is a simple science experiment using candy-coated treats, such as M&M's. Place the candy in a shallow dish, add water and watch as the colors spread.

Another option is freezing some candy to save for another time, helping families spread out treats instead of eating them all at once.

O'Meara says moderation is important beyond Halloween night, too. Parents can help children get back to their usual eating habits and limit added sugar throughout the rest of the season.