Living Desert Zoo and Gardens hosts Halloween event for dogs and their owners

Halloween festivities are underway at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, where dogs and their owners gathered for the park's Pups and Pumpkins event.

The Halloween-themed gathering gave visitors an opportunity to bring their furry companions to the zoo, see the animals and show off their pets' costumes.

Among the visitors was Mayor Max, the celebrity canine mayor of Idyllwild, whose owner said the family frequently visits the park.

“I love feeding the giraffes. I'm an animal rights person. I love animals,” the owner said. “I was born with that passion more than anything.”

Becky Larrison also returned to the zoo with her dog, Lola, for their second visit. This time, Lola arrived dressed as a porcupine.

“She loves to come see the animals. She enjoys doing this,” Larrison said. “And so this time, the Halloween costume, and I thought, well, I've got a perfect one for The Living Desert, which is a porcupine.”

For other visitors, the event marked their first trip to the zoo with their dogs. One attendee said they were excited to see animals such as rhinos while enjoying an event designed for pets and their owners.

The Halloween celebrations continued with The Living Desert's annual Halloween event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following day.

Marketing Director Jenny Lynn Robinson said the event would feature trick-or-treating for people and special pop-up activities throughout the park.

The festivities offer visitors another opportunity to enjoy the zoo while celebrating the Halloween season with family and friends.