The Sandwich Spot Brings Seasonal Flavors and Halloween Specials to NBC Palm Springs

With Halloween approaching and the holiday season just around the corner, The Sandwich Spot is bringing seasonal flavors to the table with a pair of specialty sandwiches.

The local sandwich shop recently visited NBC Palm Springs to showcase its creations and share what makes its seasonal menu stand out.

Among the featured items is "Rosemary's Baby," a Halloween-inspired sandwich built around chicken parmesan, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, parsley and the restaurant's signature sauce made with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and parsley.

The sandwich is served hot and offers a fresh take on a classic chicken parmesan combination. Its name is also a playful reference to the classic horror film.

The restaurant also featured "Cornucopia," another seasonal specialty that will be available through New Year's Day.

For customers planning gatherings and celebrations, The Sandwich Spot also offers catering platters. One medium platter includes seven sandwiches, served cut in half with a variety of options.

The restaurant's seasonal offerings give local sandwich fans something new to try as Halloween and the holiday season approach.