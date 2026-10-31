Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday: Southern California Residents Prepare to Fall Back

It's time to fall back. Southern California residents will gain an extra hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will roll back one hour to 1 a.m., marking the return to Pacific Standard Time.

Most smartphones and connected devices should update automatically. However, residents may need to manually reset clocks on appliances, watches and some vehicles.

Sunday's sunrise is expected around 6:13 a.m., with sunset at approximately 5 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time began March 8 and ends Sunday under federal law, which establishes the annual clock changes in March and November.