Living Desert Animal Care Workers Strike Amid Ongoing Labor Dispute

A labor dispute at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is escalating as animal care workers organized a strike Saturday morning, calling for higher wages and improved working conditions.

The Living Desert Keeper Union says workers have been negotiating for nearly four years without reaching a first union contract.

The keepers voted to unionize in 2023, but union representatives say negotiations have stalled, with multiple bargaining meetings allegedly canceled.

The union also claims it has filed three unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. Among its concerns, the union accuses the zoo of excluding animal care workers from pay increases provided to other employees.

The Living Desert, however, is disputing the union's claims as the labor disagreement continues.

The strike marks another development in the ongoing contract negotiations between the zoo and its unionized animal care staff.