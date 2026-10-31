More Vote Centers Open Across the County Ahead of Election Day

Local voters now have 131 vote centers available to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. The newly available locations are in addition to the 21 vote centers that opened last weekend, expanding in-person voting options for residents across the county.

More than 100 secure ballot drop boxes have also been available countywide since the beginning of October, giving voters another option to return their completed ballots.

Election officials remind voters that ballots must be received or postmarked by Tuesday, November 3, to be counted.

Voters are encouraged to make sure their ballots are submitted before the deadline.