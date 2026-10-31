Run With Los Muertos Returns to Downtown Coachella November 7

The City of Coachella is preparing to celebrate culture, community, and remembrance with the return of its annual Run With Los Muertos on Saturday, November 7. More than 1,000 runners have already registered for this year's event, which will take place in downtown Coachella.

Organizer Tizoc de Aztlan says the event is about bringing the community together while honoring loved ones who have passed away and celebrating the traditions that keep their memories alive.

Ahead of race day, Sunnylands will host a special event Sunday morning to kick off race week and give the community another opportunity to come together. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Run With Los Muertos will take place November 7 in downtown Coachella. Organizers are inviting the community to take part in the celebrationNBC Palm Springs will also be part of this year's festivities, with our own Alondra Campos serving as emcee for the event.