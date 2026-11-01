Beloved Cheetah Kali Dies After Serious Health Complications at The Living Desert

A beloved resident of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is being remembered after her death.

Kali, a cheetah who called the Palm Desert zoo home for nearly a decade, was humanely euthanized last week after being diagnosed with several serious, irreversible health conditions. The zoo says Kali had been receiving treatment for kidney disease since last fall. But after additional health concerns emerged, veterinarians ordered further testing.

A CT scan revealed kidney failure and a large mass in her skull.

Kali was born in 2014 and arrived at The Living Desert in 2016 alongside her two sisters, Bela and Sudi.

Caregivers remember her as a confident and curious cheetah who was known for her strong personality and connection with her animal care team.

The zoo says Kali will be missed by the staff and visitors who had the opportunity to know her over the years.