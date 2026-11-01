Newsom Criticizes Trump Administration Following Court Ruling on California Ballots

Governor Gavin Newsom spoke out at tonight's “Stop the Power Grab” rally in Los Angeles following a federal appeals court ruling involving California's voter rolls.

The ruling rejected a Justice Department demand that state election officials segregate ballots associated with roughly 20,000 people the administration alleges may be noncitizens.

The Trump administration has accused California election officials of failing to do enough to remove noncitizens from voter registration lists and sought to have those ballots set aside.

Earlier this week, a federal judge rejected the administration's request, saying the effort appeared to be an attempt to disenfranchise eligible voters. Newsom addressed the ruling during the rally, criticizing the administration's efforts involving California's election process.

The Trump administration could still appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, although it remains unclear whether it plans to do so.