Nine Killed After Private Jet Crashes in Florida Residential Neighborhood

A deadly plane crash in Florida has claimed the lives of all nine people on board. Authorities say the private Learjet went down in a residential neighborhood in Palm Beach County, near West Palm Beach, erupting into a fireball.

Investigators say the plane had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas when it crashed about four miles south of the Donald J. Trump Airport.

The crash left behind a large debris field and caused significant damage to the surrounding neighborhood. About 600 residents are now facing displacement as officials assess the damage and work to determine where those affected can stay.

So far, authorities have not said whether anyone on the ground was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.