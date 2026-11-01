Scoop Palm Springs Festival Brings Sweet Treats and Community Support to Downtown

Ice cream lovers gathered in downtown Palm Springs for the second annual Scoop Palm Springs Festival, bringing together more than 20 local ice cream, gelato, paleta and frozen-treat makers.

The event featured an afternoon of sweet treats, live music and family-friendly activities, along with two new additions this year. One of them was the festival's first-ever Best Flavor of the Year competition, where participating vendors competed for the title with their signature flavors.

The festival also introduced the Scoop Collective, a special experience featuring exclusive collaborations between local frozen-treat makers and Coachella Valley coffee shops, culinary businesses and creatives.

But the event was about more than just dessert. One hundred percent of net proceeds benefit the LGBTQ Center's Community Food Bank, which provides free, nutritious food to more than 500 local families and individuals every week.

Organizers say the festival brings the community together while helping support people facing food insecurity across the Coachella Valley.