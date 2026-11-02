Coachella Valley Celebrations Mark Dia De Los Muertos Today

Families across the Coachella Valley are gathering to celebrate Día de los Muertos today, with events in Coachella, Cathedral City, and Indio.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition that honors and remembers loved ones who have died, often with altars called ofrendas decorated with photos and keepsakes.

The celebrations start in Coachella, where the Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District is hosting its annual celebration at the cemetery on 52nd Avenue. A DJ kicks things off at 2 p.m., followed by live music at 5 p.m., a ballet folklórico performance at 6:30 p.m., and blessings from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Admission and parking are free, though the district says parking may be restricted or modified because of heavy traffic.

In Cathedral City, Forest Lawn Cemetery on East Ramon Road is holding its celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring mariachi music, folklórico dance, traditional catrina artwork, and community ofrendas. Admission and parking are also free.

Over in Indio, the city is hosting a free movie night at Center Stage on Miles Avenue, showing the animated film “Coco” at 6 p.m. The event is open to all ages, and attendees are invited to bring a photo of a loved one to add to a community ofrenda.



