Desert X Secures $200,000 for 10th Anniversary Exhibition in Coachella Valley

Desert X is moving forward with plans for its next outdoor art exhibition after securing $200,000 in donations for its 10th anniversary.

Organizers say the funding allows production planning to move ahead as they work toward bringing another collection of large-scale art installations to the Coachella Valley.

And there is an opportunity for the community to help raise even more.

Desert X board member Russ Withersmail has pledged to match donations dollar for dollar, up to $100,000, through November 30.

The matching campaign is intended to build on the $200,000 already secured and provide additional support for the upcoming exhibition.

The 10th anniversary exhibition is scheduled to run from October 30, 2027, through May 7, 2028.

Organizers say the exhibition will remain free and open to the public, continuing Desert X's tradition of bringing contemporary art into the desert landscape.