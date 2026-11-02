Local & Community
Don't Trash It, Smash It: High Desert Animal Sanctuary Turns Halloween Pumpkins Into Treats for Rescued Animals
Halloween may be over, but before tossing those pumpkins in the trash, a High Desert animal sanctuary is asking residents to give them a second life.
Laster Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Morongo Valley is encouraging the community to donate unwanted pumpkins through its "Don't Trash It, Smash It" campaign. Instead of ending up in a landfill, the pumpkins become food and enrichment for rescued animals.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, more than one billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills each year.
At Laster Ranch, pumpkins are a welcome treat for the sanctuary's animals, including ducks, goats and pigs.
Sanctuary representative Carrie Laster says the animals enjoy breaking into the pumpkins, turning mealtime into an opportunity for enrichment and activity.
"Every animal loves them here," Laster explained. "You just drop it on the ground. It's an enrichment, it's a treat."
Pumpkins are also a practical food donation because they are a type of hard squash and can keep for several months. Laster says the sanctuary can store them into February.
The pumpkins provide nutritional benefits as well, particularly during the winter months when fresh vegetables can be less readily available.
The sanctuary is accepting unpainted and uncarved pumpkins at its location on Juniper Avenue in Morongo Valley. Residents who cannot make the trip to the High Desert may be able to arrange a pickup.
Laster says the effort also supports the sanctuary's broader mission of reducing waste, addressing environmental concerns and educating the public about the climate impacts of agriculture and food disposal.
With Thanksgiving approaching, organizers say it's another opportunity to keep seasonal decorations out of landfills while helping animals in need.
To learn more about donating pumpkins or arranging a pickup, visit LasterRanch.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 2, 2026
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