Marni Von Wilpert Brings Get-Out-the-Vote Campaign to Palm Springs Ahead of Election Day A candidate for California's 48th Congressional District is making a

A candidate for California's 48th Congressional District is making a final push to connect with voters ahead of Election Day.

San Diego City Councilmember Marni Von Wilpert brought her get-out-the-vote campaign to Palm Springs this afternoon, hoping to gain support from voters across the Coachella Valley.

Von Wilpert is challenging Republican Jim Desmond in a competitive race for the congressional seat.

Her Palm Springs visit is part of a broader effort to mobilize voters throughout the district before polls close, as both campaigns work to secure support ahead of Election Day.

For more information about Jim Desmond's campaign, visit NBCPalmSprings.com to see our previous coverage.