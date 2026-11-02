Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado Marks Final Day After 35 Years of Service

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado officially marked his final day with the department today, ending a 35-year career in public service.

Alvarado announced his retirement on October 16. Interim Fire Chief Jeff Van Lierop will take over his responsibilities following his departure.

According to city officials, Alvarado played a key role in expanding department staffing, strengthening emergency response capabilities and improving fire protection throughout Palm Springs.

His retirement marks the end of more than three decades of service to the community.

To hear more from Chief Alvarado about some of the most impactful moments of his 35-year career, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.