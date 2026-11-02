Local & Community
Rancho Mirage Intersection Closure, Palm Desert Signal Work and WTA Traffic Top This Week’s Know Before You Go
It’s Monday, which means it’s time for Know Before You Go, your weekly look at the road work happening across the Coachella Valley so you can plan your commute and skip the traffic. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson joined us in studio to walk through this week’s biggest projects, and he has one clear message: stay away from one Rancho Mirage intersection this weekend.
Rancho Mirage: Bob Hope Drive Repaving
Crews will keep Bob Hope Drive down to one southbound lane from Dinah Shore Drive to Frank Sinatra Drive as they finish paving and slurry work. Gunterson says crews hope to wrap the project up in the next week or two. The work itself started a little further south, but traffic control signs and cones begin back at Dinah Shore, so expect slowdowns along that whole stretch.
If you can, use Monterey Avenue, Da Vall Drive or Date Palm Drive instead.
On Friday and Saturday, crews will slurry the center of the Monterey Avenue and Frank Sinatra Drive intersection, which means shutting down left turns there. Crews moved part of the work to Saturday to ease the impact, but he still expects heavy congestion, similar to the backups drivers saw during the Gerald Ford Drive project.
Palm Desert: Highway 111 Signal Equipment Upgrades
CV Sync crews are replacing aging equipment along Highway 111 in Palm Desert, pulling out cameras that no longer work well and putting in new video detection cameras, which help traffic signals sense waiting cars. From Monday through Thursday, crews will work their way through the intersections at Portola Avenue, El Paseo, Cook Street and Hospitality Way. Expect lane closures off and on.
On Friday, the work moves to Washington Street and Avenue of the States. Gunterson says each intersection should take about four hours. It shouldn’t cause major trouble, though the signals may not run like they normally do while crews switch the equipment out. Slow down and move over for workers as they pull wire and put up the new cameras.
Indian Wells: WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden
The WTA Finals begin Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Matches start at noon, so expect some traffic on Washington Street in the mornings, usually starting around 9:30 or 10 a.m.
Gunterson says the tournament will use Stadium 2 instead of Stadium 1 and will send fans to a different parking area rather than the lot across the street, which should keep things moving. If you’d rather not deal with any extra traffic, avoid the area before noon.
For the latest on road work and traffic in the Coachella Valley, visit https://www.cv-sync.com/.
By: Harrison Bluto
November 2, 2026
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